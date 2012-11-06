Nov 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Central bank inspectors have found many banks, which had previously reported profits, have actually made losses. Some of them even lost their registered capital, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

-- Nam Viet Bank, Dai Tin Bank, Western Bank, Global Petro Bank are among the lenders which need restructuring via mergers and acquisitions, the central bank said.

-- Asia Commercial Bank has cut gold deposit rates to as low as 0.5 percent from 1.6 percent after the central bank tightened control over the metal.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnamese government will submit to the National Assembly next week a plan on raising 60 trillion dong ($2.88 billion) via bonds for funding the upgrade of two national highways, the Transport Ministry said.

- Asia Commercial Bank said its consolidated net profit in the first nine months dropped 41.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.09 trillion dong ($52.3 million) after reporting a net loss of 520.6 billion dong in the third quarter.

- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it has licensed 24 foreign investors in October, raising their total number as of Oct. 31 to 15,926.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Russia and Vietnam should make greater efforts to ensure their economic ties are on par with their longstanding friendship, raising the trade value to $7 billion by 2015 from $3 billion, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam should limit the state's land revoking decisions to raise users' confidence in their land-related rights while the top priority should be given to having an efficient and transparent mechanism to determine land price before each seizure, the World Bank said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnamese hospitals spent roughly 18.5 trillion dong ($887.9 million) on medicines last year, of which the imports accounted for 61 percent, the Health Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's trade with Israel jumped 51 percent in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier to $320.8 million, trade ministry data show. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)