HANOI Nov 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Most banks have delayed plans to increase their charter capital because of difficulties in the monetary and stock markets this year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's overseas remittances are forecast to rise 20 percent to $10 billion-$11 billion this year compared with an average 10-15 percent growth in recent years, analysts said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Vietnam will continue to support the joint pursuit of oil and gas projects in its continental shelf with Russia, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Wednesday.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Domestic consumption of cement would fall 7.1 percent to 46 million tonnes this year from 2011, while the total output would be 54 million tonnes, the construction ministry said. It projected domestic consumption to rise to 48.5-49 million tonnes next year.

TUOI TRE

-- The number of companies completing procedures for liquidation in Ho Chi Minh City in the first nine months of this year jumped 28 percent from a year earlier to more than 2,200, the city's planning and investment department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam and Russia have agreed to raise trade to $7 billion by 2015 and open negotiations for a free trade zone in the first quarter of next year.

-- The Finance Ministry has asked major oil product importers to maintain retail fuel prices and stop using the price stabilisation fund for petrol. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)