HANOI Nov 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The central bank plans to buy gold from the public to precent gold hoarding by wary savers, said governor Nguyen Van Binh.
LAO DONG
-- Asia Commercial Bank said it has offered gold deposit certificates with rates of 0.8-1.8 percent.
-- Partly private VBBank has received the central bank's approval to raise the registered capital to 5.7 trillion dong ($273.7 million) from 2.05 trillion dong.
-- VietinBank, the country's second biggest partly private lender by assets, has signed a long-term $253.1 million credit contract for PetroVietnam Exploration and Production Company's Peru-based oil block 67 project which is scheduled to pump its first commercial oil in 2013 with an initial output of 6,000 barrel per day.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Saigon Securities Inc said it would pay a cash dividend of 1,000 dong (5 US cents) per share, or 10 percent of the face value, on Dec. 14.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Top domestic fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex made pre-tax losses at 1.4 trillion dong ($67.2 million) in 2011 while its market share dropped to 48 percent from 50 percent two years earlier, said the State Audit.
DAU TU
-- The parliament said in a resolution it has approved the government's economic targets for 2013 including gross domestic product growth at 5.5 percent, inflation at 8 percent, exports growth at 10 percent.
($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)
