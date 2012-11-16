HANOI Nov 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks with ample funds are trying to disburse the redundant capital, and there are possibilities lenders will have to cut loan rates next year while keeping the deposit rates unchanged, a banker and an economist said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co has received the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's approval to issue more than 278 million bonus shares for its shareholders, the exchange said.

-- Bao Viet Holdings said its consolidated gross profit in the first nine months of this year jumped 28.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 trillion dong ($62.4 million).

-- Several banks have recently breached the cap on short-term dollar and dong deposit rates, which showed they are facing a cash crunch, analysts said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Private airliner VietJetAir said it has opened the sixth domestic flight, which is from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh City in the central province of Nghe An.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Companies with a registered capital of more than 1 billion dong ($48,000) are allowed to issue receipts on their own, the Finance Ministry said in a draft circular.

-- Vietnam's trade with Ukraine in the first nine months of this year rose 15.3 percent from a year earlier to $198 million, said Chairman Vu Tien Loc of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The trade jumped 17.1 percent last year from 2010 to roughly $300 million.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)