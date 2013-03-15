March 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State-owned Agribank said its Daklak provincial branch had extended 70 percent of its 9-trillion-dong ($430 million) outstanding loans as of February 2013 to coffee production and coffee related businesses.

-- Hoa Sen Group, one of Vietnam's major steel makers, said it would pay a cash dividend of 1,000 dong (5 U.S. cents) each, or 10 percent of the face value, on April 18.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it had asked banks operating in Vietnam to monthly report their credit growth, investment into corporate bonds and loan rates for five prioritised sectors.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's shrimp output this year may fall 13 percent from 2012 to less than 200,000 tonnes due to disease outbreaks, farmers' financial difficulties and the decreasing consumption, said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Export and Processing.

TUOI TRE

-- Judges and procurators said they were against the Public Security Ministry's proposal to allow the police to directly shoot at those who are predicted to fight against and hurt the police. The reasons were the proposal's vague regulations and the dangers of making mistakes and judging people's life instead of bringing them to the trial.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's pharmaceutical market is expected to post an annual growth of 18 percent by 2017 to reach a value of $5.2 billion, from $2.2 billion in 2012, which would be the fastest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, said a Ho Chi Minh City-based representative of Actavis, a U.S. pharmaceutical company.

-- The Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank will lend Vietnam a combined $760 million to fund the construction of Ho Chi Minh City's fifth metro project, the banks and the city authorities said in a lending agreement.