HANOI, March 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Partly private Western Bank said its shareholders have approved a plan to merge with Petrovietnam Finance Corp to form a bank with a registered capital of 9 trillion dong ($430 million).

-- The government will establish a steering committee to implement a bank restructuring scheme between 2011 and 2015, a government directive said.

LAO DONG

-- Any bank failing to meet repayment commitments will be put under the central bank's special supervision, said a circular which will come into effect on April 27.

DAU TU

-- One of the major hindrances in restructuring the banking sector is a lack of cooperation and objection by shareholders in weaker banks, said chief inspector Nguyen Huu Nghia of the central bank.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said it opposed anti-dumping tax rates that the U.S. Department of Commerce had imposed on frozen tra fish fillets imported from Vietnam.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corp, and Agrex, run by Japan's IT Holdings, would form a venture this July for global business process outsourcing, FPT CEO Truong Gia Binh said.

HANOI MOI

-- The Central Highlands region has lost nearly 130,000 hectares (321,000 acres) of forest between 2008 and 2012, more than 80 percent of which were natural forest, the agriculture ministry's Forestry General Department said.

DAU TU

-- The Ministry of Transport said it will give up a plan to build a north-south high-speed railway, and will build instead a more modern railway system for a lower cost. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)