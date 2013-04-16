HANOI, April 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank said its gross profit in 2012 fell nearly 30 percent from the previous year to 2.14 trillion dong ($103 million) due partly to higher losses in foreign currencies and securities trading.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's textile and garment exports grew 32 percent in the 2005-2011 period, the fastest growth rate for the sector around the world, followed by China, India and Turkey, according to a recent survey conducted by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

HANOI MOI

-- The government has called on ministries and provincial authorities nationwide to step up measures to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses H5N1 and H7N9. Vietnam is yet to detect the H7N9 virus in the country.

TUOI TRE

-- The health ministry has proposed the government amends a law to legalise same-sex marriage, saying the move will ensure human rights.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's lottery business generated 53.9 trillion dong ($2.58 billion) in 2012, with the southern region accounting for about 90 percent of the total, the finance ministry said.

-- Vietnam's seafood exports in the second quarter ending June are forecast to ease 2 percent from a year ago to an estimated $1.4 billion due to slowing consumption and higher input costs, Truong Dinh Hoe, general secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)