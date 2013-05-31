HANOI May 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co, the country's top dairy product maker, said it would pay a 1,800 dong (8 U.S. cents) dividend, or 18 percent of the share's face value, on June 28.

DAU TU

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based An Binh Bank (ABBank) said its total assets at the end of April rose 15 percent from a year ago to 47.78 trillion dong. The lender is 20 percent owned by Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank).

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it has granted approval for Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the country's second-biggest partly private lender by assets, to raise its registered capital by 22 percent to 28.11 trillion dong ($1.34 billion). The bank would issue new shares and pay dividend in shares to shareholders, the central bank said.

-- The Vietnam Asset Management Corporation (VAMC) could resolve 40-70 trillion dong ($1.9-$3.3 billion) of banks' bad debts this year once it starts operating, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told parliament.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

-- Competition between domestic rice export companies and the lifting of the floor price for the 5-percent broken variety sent its value to $380 a tonne in the first half of May, one of the lowest levels in many years, experts said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- It is tough to reach an economic growth target at 5.5 percent this year, as approved by the lawmakers. A more feasible level would 5.2 percent, with annual inflation similar to last year's rate, said the head of the Assembly's Financial and Budgetary Committee. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)