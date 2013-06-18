HANOI, June 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's banking sector must strive during the second half of this year to ensure it achieves an annual credit growth of 12-15 percent so that the economy could grow 5.5 percent as targeted, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnam Asset Management Co, due to be established in the middle of July, is expected to deal with between 50 trillion and 70 trillion dong ($2.4 billion to $3.3 billion) of bad debts this year, central bank officials said. The banking system has so far restructured 285 trillion dong worth of debt, or nearly 10 percent of outstanding loans, without which the debts could have become bad.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's software maker FPT Corp will open an office in Myanmar soon as it prepares to develop information technology infrastructure to provide Internet broadband service in the country, a FPT executive said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)