FINANCIAL NEWS:
HANOI MOI
-- The central bank said it sold 25,900 taels of gold out of
the 26,000 taels on offer at an auction on Tuesday, bringing the
total gold sold far this year via auctions to 813,200 taels.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- The Vietnam Football Federation is expected to sign a
contract on Wednesday to rent a Hanoi stadium after having
reached an agreement on the rent with the operators of the
facility, allowing a friendly match between English club Arsenal
and Vietnam's national team to go ahead on July 17, a federation
official said.
TUOI TRE
-- State President Truong Tan Sang said he was looking
forward to talks on the conflict at sea between Vietnam and
China during his June 19-21 visit to Beijing.
-- Four Vietnamese divers died on Tuesday while trying to
salvage a Malaysia-registered vessel which sank off the coast of
Vietnam's central province of Thua Thien-Hue in December 2012,
the provincial police said.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam-Korea Times, the country's first Korean language
newspaper, made a debut in Hanoi on Tuesday. The newspaper is
run by the official Vietnam News Agency.
