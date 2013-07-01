HANOI, July 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Danang Rubber Co said it has opened a $141 million tyre plant, the first in southeast Asian designed to manufacture tyres for heavy vehicles used in the mining industry.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's economic growth target of 5.5 percent in 2013 is a major challenge because of low domestic demand, high production cost and raw material scarcity, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

DAU TU

-- The export tax on coal raised to 13 percent as of July 7 from 10 percent now would halt the shipment of several types of the fossil and seriously reduce coal consumption, a senior executive of state mining group Vinacomin said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)