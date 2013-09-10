Sept 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam and South Korea have agreed to raise their trade value to $70 billion by 2020 and accelerate talks for signing a free trade agreement, during a visit to Hanoi by South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

THANH NIEN

-- Three Bulgarian men were arrested in Vietnam's central city of Nha Trang for using fake bank cards to withdraw cash worth 111 million dong ($5,300) from automatic teller machines in the city, the Khanh Hoa provincial police said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam, the world's top pepper exporter, may have just 6,000 tonnes of the spice left for sales by the year end, after January-August loading rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 103,000 tonnes, while output fell 15 percent from 2012 to 95,000 tonnes, based on industry reports. The country has had to import pepper from Indonesia and Brazil for re-export.

-- Vietnam's national social insurance fund would face a deficit from 2024 and become empty from 2037 if the country does not change the policies in social insurance, experts said in a National Assembly's meeting last week.

- The number of Vietnamese using 3G telecom service increased five times between 2011 and 2012, and has reached 20 million subscribers now, according to network providers' data.

-- Mientrung Petroleum Construction Co's accumulated loss has surpassed its registered capital by June 30, and the firm could face possible delisting from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange at the year end, the exchange said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)