HANOI, Sept 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Dairy product maker Vinamilk opened a $115 million factory in the southern province of Binh Duong on Tuesday, which a company executive said was expected to make the firm one of the world's 50 largest companies, with annual revenues reaching $3 billion in 2017.

NHAN DAN

-- LG Electronics has secured a licence to invest $1.5 billion in an electronic products manufacturing complex in the northern port city of Haiphong, according to the municipal authority. The complex is scheduled to start operation in September 2015.

THANH NIEN

-- The Vietnam Asset Management Company will trade bad debts in Vietnamese banks as of Sept. 15, following a State Bank of Vietnam circular guiding details of the firm's operation.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Vietcombank said its total loans at the end of August were 2.8 percent higher than at the end of 2012, mainly due to a rise in corporate demand for funds last month. The bank had a negative credit growth of 1.47 percent in the first half of this year against end-2012. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)