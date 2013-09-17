HANOI, Sept 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (Vinashin) will keep only 8,000 employees out of 26,242 people as of July 31, 2013 as part of the company's restructuring, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

LAO DONG

-- The provincial government of Kien Giang is looking at a plan to allow investors to build a resort including a casino on Phu Quoc island to help develop tourism in the province.

THANH NIEN

-- Eight Vietnamese people were missing and after a Singapore-registered container ship collided with their fishing vessel off Vietnam's southern city of Vung Tau early on Monday, the Vung Tau port authority said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam is expected to export between 1.41 million and 1.42 million tonnes of coffee in the current October 2012-September 2013 crop year, during which it has suffered from price falls but export firms could not build stocks due to insufficient funds and fears of market risks, the agriculture ministry said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)