HANOI, Sept 23 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
LAO DONG
-- Telecom network providers are considering an increase in
3G rates in Vietnam as they are currently too low and the
providers need more resources to reinvest in their networks, a
Viettel Telecom official said.
-- Ten people were killed, 12 missing and another six
injured by a tropical storm that hit Vietnam last week, the
government's Central Committee for Flood and Storm Control said.
THANH NIEN
-- More than $730 million worth of foreign direct investment
pledges were registered in Ho Chi Minh City between the start of
the year and Sept. 19, up 18.6 percent from a year ago, the
city's planning and investment department said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank has secured a licence
to issue 100 million new shares to existing shareholders, the
State Securities Commission said.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)