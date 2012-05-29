HANOI May 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Hanoi-based lender BIDV said it has cut interest rates to 12-13 percent on short-term dong loans for top clients, following the central bank's key rate cuts on Monday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will accelerate the privatisation of state-owned enterprises by allowing investment banks to underwrite shares instead of share auctions as present, based on a Finance Ministry project submitted to the government. The ministry aims by 2015 to sell 45 percent of the 659.3 trillion dong ($31.6 billion) worth of state funds currently in SOEs.

- Vietnam's posts and telecoms sectors posted a net revenue of 60.3 trillion dong ($2.9 billion) in the first five months of 2012, a rise of 12.6 percent from the same period last year, government statistics show.

GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam's police have detained a Philippine citizen suspected of trafficking drugs from Mali, the Police Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)