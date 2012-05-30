HANOI May 30 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Ocean Group Co said its consolidated net profit
in the first quarter dropped 33 percent from a year ago to 38.6
billion dong ($1.85 million).
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam's top mining group Vinacomin said it planned to
raise 3 trillion dong ($144 million) this year through a
corporate bond on domestic markets, with terms of up to seven
years and a floating coupon. The group will use proceeds for
investment and production projects.
DAU TU
- Ho Chi Minh City-based ABBank said it would raise its
registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($240 million) by the year
end, using its convertible bonds and also via a bonus share
issue.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
- A former deputy chief executive of Hanoi-based lender BIDV
has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for abusing power, based
on the verdict of the Hanoi People's Court.
HANOI MOI
- The Agriculture Ministry said it would spend 4 trillion
dong ($192 million) from state budget from this July to support
farmers in rice plantation, part of a national campaign to save
at least 3.8 million hectares (9.4 million acres) of rice
production.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Rice exporters have signed deals to ship 300,000 tonnes in
May, bringing the accumulated sale volume since the start of
2012 to 4.7 million tonnes, industry reports showed.
- Vietnam could fall short of more than 100,000 tonnes of
sugar between now and the start of the 2012/13 sugar crushing
season as demand is estimated at nearly 600,000 tonnes and
supply could only reach 483,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry
said.
($1 = 20850 Vietnam dong)
