ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam and China concluded the first round of
negotiations on cooperation in less sensitive fields at sea,
reaching high consensus on the principle of mutual respect,
equality and mutual benefit.
HANOI MOI
- Vinasat 2, Vietnam's second telecoms satellite, is now in
its correct orbit after its launch earlier this month and
manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp will hand over
operations to Vietnam Telecoms International Co in July, state
telecoms group VNPT said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's May output of oil products dropped 44 percent
from April to 309,000 tonnes as Dung Quat oil refinery shut
operations for a general check, the Industry and Trade Ministry
said.
- Vietnam will not impose import taxes on a number of
Cambodian agricultural products, including rice, coffee and
cashew through 2013.
