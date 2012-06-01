HANOI, June 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Loans by the banking system at the end of May are estimated to fall 0.2 percent from Dec. 31, 2011, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

TUOI TRE

- The World Bank said it would extend $4.2 billion in soft loans to Vietnam during the 2012-2016 period, the biggest package for the country ever by the bank.

- Debt by state-owned enterprises (SOE) stood at 415 trillion dong ($19.9 billion) as of Sept 2011, or 16.9 percent of the country's total outstanding loans, the Finance Ministry said in a SOE restructuring project.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The World Bank launched on Thursday the Country Partnership Strategy with Vietnam for the 2012-2016 period, putting less focus on financial flows and more on how the bank can assist the country to capitalise on new ideas and manage its own resources better.

- Vietnam's coffee consumption in the 2012/2013 crop year would rise to 1.83 million 60-kg bags, from 1.7 million bags in the current season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's economy would accelerate from late in the second quarter or early third quarter of this year, with the annual growth in the second quarter expected to reach 4.5 percent, said Chairman Vu Viet Ngoan of the National Financial Supervisory Committee. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)