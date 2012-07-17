HANOI, July 17 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Lenders said they started to cut lending rates to below 15
percent from July 15 to comply with the central bank's
requirement.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Partly-private Vietcombank recorded a gross
profit of 2.6 trillion dong ($124.7 million) for the first six
months of the year, down 15 percent from the same period last
year, while Sacombank's gross profit for the period
rose 14 percent to 1.7 trillion dong ($81.6 million), the banks
said.
- Lenders' profits are expected to fall this year compared
with last year due to provisions they have to make for bad debts
and lending rate cuts in line with the central bank's request,
analysts said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Three people were sentenced to prison terms totalling
13-1/2 years on Monday after a court in the northern province of
Bac Giang found them guilty of anti-state propaganda, including
contacts with foreign newspapers and radio stations to provide
incorrect information against Vietnam, the court verdict said.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Bird flu has resurfaced in the central province of Quang
Binh, killing 300 ducks in An Ninh commune. Eighty people who
attended a meeting in the commune on Monday have been
quarantined after eating duck for lunch, a provincial official
said.
LAO DONG
- The government said it has directed state utility Vietnam
Electricity to ensure an average annual increase of 13 percent
in electricity output from now until 2020.
TUOI TRE
- An Agriculture Ministry ruling that requires feed
importers to test samples will result in delays in customs
clearance and higher costs, feed producers and traders said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The central bank governor is scheduled to be questioned at
a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee in
mid-August over measures to reduce bad debt in the banking
system, the parliament said.
($1=20,840 dong)
