FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- The central bank said it has asked lenders to continue implementing their assigned credit growth target and it will consider allowing them to boost lending beyond the quota.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- A total of 20 banks accounting for a combined 90 percent of domestic loans have lowered the lending rate of their existing loans to 15 percent, said Cat Quang Duong, deputy head of the central bank's Credit Department.

LAO DONG

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has allowed Hapaco Group to list an additional 3.64 million shares on July 18, the exchange said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Sacombank said it has offered loans totalling 1.11 trillion dong ($53.3 million) at a rate of 13 percent to 16 businesses in Ho Chi Minh City in three months.

- Minh Phu Seafood Group, a leading shrimp exporter, said its exports in the first half this year jumped 33 percent from a year ago to $179 million.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam and Sri Lanka plan to boost two-way trade to $1 billion by 2015, said Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman.

HANOI MOI

- It will be difficult for Vietnam to boost exports in the second half of the year to meet the annual target of around $109.5 billion due to the unfavourable conditions of the world economy, said Nguyen Thanh Bien, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

LAO DONG

- PV Gas has chosen Vietnamese-Russian venture Vietsovpetro to supply jet air-compressor equipment for the expansion of its gas collecting project at Rong-Doi Moi field in 15 months, according to a signed agreement.

DAU TU

- State-run Vinachem is expected to complete valuation of its 11 percent stake in the Long Son petrochemical complex, which has a total investment of more than $4 billion, by the end of this month in order to sell it.

($1=20,800 dong)