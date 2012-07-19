HANOI, July 19 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- The central bank will require lenders to report the total
loans at rates above 15 percent, and deal with those who do not
comply with its request to cut lending rates to below 15 percent
after the hikes in key policy rates, deputy governor Le Minh
Hung said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam supported India's eastward policy, President
Truong Tan Sang told Rajiv Bhatia, director general of the
Indian Council of World Affairs, who was on a visit to Vietnam.
- The Ministry of Information and Communication said it has
issued a regulation which requires an enterprise to concurrently
hold no more than 20 percent of two telecommunications firms in
the same market or market segment, which analysts said is aimed
at reducing unfair competition and monopoly.
- State-run Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group will
have to sell shares in the two veteran mobile service providers
MobiFone and Vinaphone, or merge them, in accordance with the
new regulation of keeping stakes of two firms at no more than 20
percent each, said Nguyen Lan Phuong, a telecommunications
market analyst.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Police have detained seven people in a drugs trafficking
ring, the largest uncovered in Vietnam so far, which had
operated in Thailand, China, Laos and 10 provinces of Vietnam, a
senior police officer of the northern province of Quang Ninh
said. So far 19 people have been in detention and six others are
on Interpol's warrant list.
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam's fragrant rice export this year could rise 30
percent from 2011 to 520,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Food
Association said. Vietnam could replace Thailand as the biggest
rice exporter to Hong Kong this year, accounting for 50 percent
to 60 percent of Hong Kong's rice import, it said.
TUOI TRE
- The government will disburse about 130 trillion dong
($6.24 billion) of state budgets for the projects that have been
approved or will be completed from now until the end of the year
to boost aggregate demand, clear inventories and support
businesses, Pham Duc Hong, head of the Finance Ministry's
Investment Department, said.
THANH NIEN
- The control over the standard and qualification of
foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, working in Vietnam's
medical facilities should be tightened, following untoward
incidents recently, like the death of a Vietnamese woman in
Hanoi, health officials said at a meeting on Wednesday.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam will exempt the export tax on coconut from
September 1, from a 3-percent duty now, the Finance Ministry
said in a circular.
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)