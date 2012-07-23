HANOI, July 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- The State Treasury has proposed to raise the proceeds from issuing T-bills this year to 13 trillion dong ($628 million) from the initial target of 8 trillion dong and also raised the target for government bonds to 76 trillion dong from 70 trillion dong as T-bills have become comparatively attractive thanks to high yields and liquidity.

LAO DONG

- Masan Group said it has raised its registered capital to 6.87 trillion dong ($329.8 million) via an issue of 141.08 million new shares and also from convertible bonds.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- State-run shipping firm Vinalines said it suffered a loss of 1.4 trillion dong ($66.6 million) in the first half of 2012, three times above the losses last year, due to prolonged slowing in the sea transport market.

TUOI TRE

- China's territorial map excluding the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos published in 1904 by the Qing dynasty is historic evidence showing the islands do not belong to China, said Ha Minh Hoa, director of the Vietnam Institute of Geodesy and Cartography.

- State utility Vietnam Electricity's loss of 26 trillion dong ($1.25 billion) in 2011 will be allocated in the retail electricity price from now until 2015, said deputy chief executive officer Dinh Quang Tri.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi's consumer price index slipped 0.29 percent in July from June while that in Ho Chi Minh City fell 0.57 percent, the cities' statistics offices said.

- The Communist Party's general secretary will head the central anti-corruption commission instead of the prime minister, a draft of the amended Anti-corruption Law said.

- Vietnam will ban the import of second-hand mobile phones, computers and other office equipment from Sept. 1, a Ministry of Information and Communication circular said.