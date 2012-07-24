HANOI, July 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Treasury said it had raised 62.72 trillion dong ($3.01 billion) in the first six months this year via government bonds, up 49 percent from the same period last year, with domestic banks as major buyers.

- Vingroup, a leading property developer, said its net profit in the first half of 2012 jumped over four-fold from a year ago to 1.35 trillion dong ($64.8 million).

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it has approved of the part-private Saigonbank to issue 46.6 million shares to raise its registered capital.

THANH NIEN

- Foreign banks operating in Vietnam must report on the credit products or programmes they will implement this year to the central bank to support businesses and boost credit growth from now until the year end, the central bank said.

- Kinh Do Corp said it made losses of 39.24 billion dong ($1.9 million) in the second quarter against a profit of 22.53 billion dong in the same period last year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The 12 Vietnamese sailors who had been held by Somali pirates for more than 18 months are expected to arrive home on Tuesday. Their vessel was attacked in December 2010.

TUOI TRE

- Danang city authorities said they have asked municipal agencies to tighten control over Chinese dealers' goods purchase and their stay in the city and requested people not to help them gather farm and sea products via unofficial trade.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam would have nearly 4.9 million tonnes of rice available for export in the second half of 2012, with loadings in the third quarter expected at 2.3 million tonnes and another 1.3 million tonnes in the last quarter, after 3.41 million tonnes had been shipped in the first six months, the Vietnam Food Association said.

- Industries dominated by monopolies, including electricity and fuel distributors, have been taking advantage of slowing inflation to raise retail prices, even when they can still keep prices unchanged, a member of the National Assembly's economic committee said.

- Vietnam is unlikely to fulfil a target of sending 90,000 workers abroad this year due to the global economic crisis, Deputy Labour Minister Nguyen Thanh Hoa said. ($1 = 20850.0000 Vietnam dong)