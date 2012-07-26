HANOI, July 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Stock brokerages must inform investors of selling their finance-leveraged shares when the investors fail to meet margin calls, the State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said.

VIETNAM NEWS

- Banks said they have resumed raising deposits on gold at rates of 0.6-1 percent, a move which analysts said aims at selling gold for dong to take advantage of the 8-percentage-point gap between gold and dong deposit rates.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Twelve Vietnamese seamen have arrived in Hanoi in reasonable health after a 19-month captivation by Somali pirates, said Nguyen Xuan Tao, an official of the Department of Overseas Labour Management.

- Vietnam Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Indonesian counterpart Marty Natalegawa said they have agreed to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion before the scheduled 2015 time frame.

LAO DONG

- The police said they have arrested seven more people, including four officials of national shipping line Vinalines and three customs officers, for alleged wrongdoing in the purchase of a $26.3 million floating dock which was too old for use.

TUOI TRE

- The foreign ministers of Vietnam and Indonesia called for ensuring peace, security and free navigation in the East Sea as well as respecting international laws on the issue, during Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa's visit to Vietnam.

- Vietnam may not allow travellers abroad to bring along gold bars and will cut the amount of gold allowed for overseas settlers to 1 kg from 3 kg, a central bank circular draft said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam imported about 2,000 cars in July, unchanged for the fourth consecutive month, the General Statistics Office said.

