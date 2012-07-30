HANOI, July 30 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- State-run Agribank, Vietnam's biggest lender by assets,
has assigned fund-raising targets to its staff as of Aug. 1,
under which each employee must ensure to raise between 400
million dong an d 700 million dong ($19,200-$33,600), depending
on his or her rank in the bank.
LAO DONG
- Vinamilk, a leading dairy products maker, said it
would spend 1.1 trillion dong ($52.7 million) to pay a 20
percent dividend to its shareholders.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co is
conducting a feasibility study, expected to complete by the end
of this quarter, to build a $3 billion mega oil refinery and
petrochemical project through a joint venture with Vietnam's top
fuel distributor Petrolimex in the central province of Khanh
Hoa, said a provincial official.
- Ho Chi Minh City authorities said they plan to start work
on the country's first metro, worth $2.2 billion, on Aug. 28 and
expect to complete in 2017.
VIETNAM NEWS
- The index of industrial production increased 4.8 percent
in the first seven months of this year from the same period in
2011, the lowest in the past three years, the General Statistics
Office said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- The government said it aims to keep public debt at no more
than 65 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), with the
government's debts at no more than 55 percent of the GDP, while
it targets to keep sovereign debt at no more than 50 percent of
the GDP.
LAO DONG
- Vietnam will allow real estate investment funds to operate
from Sept. 15, provided that at least 65 percent of the funds'
net assets are invested in property, a government decree said.
TUOI TRE
- Husbandry and poultry owners are facing combined losses of
between 2 trillion dong and 2.5 trillion dong ($96 million-$120
million) a month, and the losses could hit 5 trillion dong if
the situation is not solved, the Vietnam Livestock Association
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam aims to reduce the number of rice exporters to 100
from Oct. 1 from over 150 now, the Industry and Trade Ministry
said.
($1=20,850 dong)
