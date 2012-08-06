HANOI Aug 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- An increasing non-performing loan ratio has eroded banks'
profitability and has been reflected in the second-quarter
earnings of many lenders, Bao Viet Securities said.
TUOI TRE
- Small banks have quietly raised the actual deposit rates
to 11-12 percent by giving cash awards to depositors, while
their published offer rate stood at 9 percent, clients said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets,
said it has raised 2.03 trillion dong ($97 million) on Aug. 2
via an issue of two-year and three-year bonds to supplement
medium and long-term funds.
DAU TU
- Vietnam will consolidate its banking system before
offering more stakes to foreign lenders to ensure reasonable
prices, central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- VSMPO-Avisma, the world's biggest titanium
maker, has signed a co-operation memorandum with Vinacomin,
Vietnam's top mining group, to establish a venture to exploit
and process titanium in the central province of Binh Thuan.
HANOI MOI
- The Hanoi municipal government has requested a stop to all
illegal gatherings in the city after the police seized banners
and briefly detained a number of people on Sunday who protested
against China in the city's downtown.
TUOI TRE
- Ho Chi Minh City authority has sought a larger mandate
from the Planning and Investment Ministry to license
foreign-invested projects.
DAU TU
- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam said it has sought
investment from Japanese firms in 25 projects in the fields of
exploration and exploitation, petrochemical and refining
activities, power, pipeline and port services.
