HANOI Aug 7 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Lenders have cut lending rates to 10-15 percent for more than 70 percent of their loans by Aug. 2, the central bank said, citing banks' reports.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- It will be difficult for Vietnam's banking system to achieve the central bank's credit growth target of 8-10 percent in the second half of the year, given the nearly flat expansion in the past seven months, analysts said.

- The central bank needs to be cautious about further rate cuts to avoid putting a burden on lenders and prompting them to shift their portfolio between dong and dollars, which will result in pressure on the foreign exchange rate, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it has approved partly private Saigonbank to sell 46.6 million shares to the public.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Dengue is rapidly spreading in southern cities and provinces, with more than 1,000 fever cases recorded every week, infecting nearly 15,000 people and killing 11 during the first seven months of 2012, the General Department of Preventive Medicine said.

- Vietnam and South Korea launched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement on Monday in Hanoi. Trade reached $17.8 billion in 2011, making South Korea the country's fourth largest trading after China, the United States and Japan.

TUOI TRE

- Police said they have detained three Lao people and seized 60 packs of heroin in the northern province of Hoa Binh while they were transporting the drugs from Laos.

THANH NIEN

- Heads of government organisations may be disciplined or even fired if corruption cases are found at their agencies, said a government decree draft.

- Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of about $8.3 billion with China in the first seven months of this year, while the gap was $5.7 billion in trading with South Korea and $3.7 billion with Taiwan, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top mining group, said its estimated coal inventory at the end of July stood at more than 10.2 million tonnes as sales fell had fallen 15.7 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from a year ago. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom;Editing by Sunil Nair)