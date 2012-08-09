HANOI Aug 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The central bank has set a target to reduce interest rates to 9-10 percent by the year-end while it is now making efforts to cut rates to 11-13 percent to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises, said Nguyen Thi Hong, head of the central bank's monetary policy department.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Banks have been boosting consumer loans with rates at around 12 percent to make up for the corporate loans which have been slow in the past few months, bankers said.

THANH NIEN

- Banks are capable of resolving non-performing loans and fixing the problems by themselves thanks to their cash, assets and mortgages, said Chief Executive Officer Truong Van Phuoc of Eximbank. He suggested the government should be cautious about establishing a national bad debt-trading company.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said it has fined budget airliner VietJet Air 20 million dong ($956) for organising bikini-wearing flight attendants to dance and give passengers presents aboard a flight on Aug. 3 without approval.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- At least six people have been killed and more than 220 houses destroyed by flash floods from torrential rains in recent days in northern Vietnam, the government's flood and storm prevention committee said.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam should cut the corporate tax to as low as 17 percent from 25 percent to ease businesses' burdens, economists said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will cut the number of state-owned enterprises to 600 by 2020 from 1,300 now, said Le Hoang Hai, deputy director of the Finance Ministry's Corporate Finance Department.

- National carrier Vietnam Airlines has asked the Finance Ministry to support domestic carriers by tax concessions after the airline's fuel costs rose by 303 billion dong ($14.5 million) in the first four months of the year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)