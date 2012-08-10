HANOI Aug 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Bad debt will account for 8.69 percent of loans by partly private Sahabank after it completes the takeover of Habubank, the bad debt of which now stands as high as 23.7 percent of its loans, said Sahabank Chairman Do Quang Hien.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it has approved Lam Son Sugar Joint Stock Corp to raise 200 billion dong ($41.65 million) via an issue of convertible bonds.

LAO DON

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it had removed VNDirect Securities Corp from its watch list after the firm reported making profits in the first half of the year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- More than 900 enterprises which suspended operation in the first half of 2012 reopened business last month, the Vietnam General Department of Taxation, while nearly 22,000 businesses closed down in the first six months.

NHAN DAN

- A Vietnamese teacher was sentenced to six years in jail after a court in the central highland province of Dak Nong found him guilty of circulating anti-state documents for a year ending October 2011.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam has nominated Deputy Foreign Minister Le Luong Minh to be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' General Secretary for the 2013-2017 term, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam's Dung Quaty refinery will be down for seven days to fix technical errors at its cracking unit, causing a fuel shortfall of 120,000 tonnes to importers while the refinery will have to export 150,000 tonnes of crude oil in stock to ensure quality, Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Hoai Giang of the plant operator said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)