HANOI Aug 13 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- Several banks said they may have to cut their dividend
ratio by half due to the poor profits this year.
LAO DONG
- The State Securities Commission, the stock market
regulator, said it would accelerate the restructuring of the
stock market after brokerages publish their financial statements
and financial safety ratios in August.
- Exchange-traded funds may be charged 1 percent at the most
for transactions in the primary market and 0.01 percent for
trades in the secondary market, sa id a draft regulation of the
State Securities Commission.
- As of July 26, Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Corp
, or Vinaconex, had sold 8 million shares in Yen Binh
Cement Co, cutting its ownership to 26 percent from 57.3
percent, the cement producer said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's private carrier VietJet Air said it plans to
open its first international routes to South Korea and Japan by
the end of this year.
TUOI TRE
- Companies with foreign investments have been boosting
their funds to expand production and business in Vietnam while
many domestic companies face business slowdown or bankruptcy due
to the slowing economy.
THANH NIEN
- A circular stipulating a number of new fees for the feed
industry could lead to the closure of many feed manufacturers,
said Le Ba Lich, chairman of the Vietnam Feed Association.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Three major fuel importers -- Petrolimex, Military
Petroleum Co and Saigon Petro -- have sought the finance
ministry's permission to raise retail fuel prices following a
sharp rise in global markets, a finance ministry source said.
- The General Department of Taxation said it had granted
19.8 individual income tax accounts by the end of June.
($1=20,835 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)