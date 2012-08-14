(Refiles to fix typo in item on TUOI TRE)

HANOI Aug 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Partly private Ocean Bank said it has received the central bank's permission to raise its credit growth target to 27 percent this year, from an initial target of 15 percent at the end of 2011.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Foreign-related gangs have been using Vietnam as a transit point for drugs trafficking, with the volume of amphetamine caught last year being at four times higher than 2010, the police said. They seized 6.5 kg of heroin and 27 kg of amphetamine in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of this year.

HANOI MOI

- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam and top distributor Petrolimex said they have sought the government's approval to keep their stakes in insurance and financial institutions although the government has requested them to totally divest from non-core investment by 2015.

TUOI TRE

- Agricultural land use should be prolonged to 50 years, instead of 20 years now, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said.

- Provincial and municipal authorities must tighten control over foreign workers after illegal cases have been exposed recently, Deputy Labour Minister Nguyen Thanh Hoa said.

- The Labour Ministry said it was seeking opinions from provincial authorities to draft a plan to raise the minimum salary at companies from Jan. 1, 2013. The project envisages a rise of 25-38 percent in the minimum wage.

THANH NIEN

- The police said they have arrested 10 people, including two Chinese citizens, for accusations of trafficking more than 1,000 tonnes of petrol.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's estimated sugar demand in 2013 will stand at 1.4 million tonnes, while supply could exceed demand by more than 270,000 tonnes, Deputy Agriculture Minister Diep Kinh Tan said.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; editing by Subhranshu Sahu)