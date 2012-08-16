HANOI Aug 16 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Saigon Hanoi Bank said it has opened a branch in
the Laotian province of Champasak with a registered capital of
$13 million.
- Agribank said it would cut loan rates for food stockpiling
activities to a maximum 11 percent from 11.5 percent, adding it
had lent a total of 280 billion dong ($13.4 million) for the
purpose as of Aug. 10.
- Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Co
, a leading real-estate developer, said it made losses
of 757 billion dong ($36.3 million) in the first half of this
year while its debt stood at 1.11 trillion dong.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Dengue fever is expected to rise in the next few months
without more prevention efforts, said the steering board for
dengue fever prevention, adding that 40,000 people were infected
with the disease nationwide in the first seven months of the
year, an increase of 35 percent from the same period last year.
TUOI TRE
- As of Nov. 1 online music sites in Vietnam will impose a
fee of 1,000 dong (5 U.S. cents) for each download, following a
deal signed on Wednesday between the Recording Industry
Association of Vietnam, Hanoi-based MVCorp and the Vietnam
Centre for Protection of Music Copyright. MVCorp will implement
the deal.
- Southern Vietnam may face power shortages of about 1,000
megawatts in 2014 and 2,000 megawatts in 2016, said Nguyen Anh
Tuan, deputy head of the Industry and Trade Ministry's energy
institute.
- Vietnam should establish an independent supervisory
commission to inspect fuel, energy markets to avoid interest
conflict, said Nguyen Dinh Cung, deputy head of the Central
Institute of Economic Management.
THANH NIEN
- The monthly consumer price index may rise in August after
falling for two months due to an increase in the prices of goods
after the electricity and fuel price hikes, said Vu Dinh Anh,
deputy director of the Finance Ministry's Price Management
Institute.
- Bird flu has resurfaced in the northern province of Nam
Dinh, affecting nearly 8,000 chicken and ducks. The infection
has been found in poultry in another four provinces in the north
and the central regions.
- Hundreds villagers attacked the People's Committee office
of a commune in the central province of Ha Tinh on Tuesday,
beating the chairman, one of his deputies and several officials
and police officers as they sought to free a man arrested for
opposing officials on duty, the Ha Tinh police said. The case
has been under investigation by provincial police.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam could fulfill the year's target of exporting $6.5
billion worth of seafood products as shipments are expected to
rise 17 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter to
$1.84 billion, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and
Producers said.
($1=20,800 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)