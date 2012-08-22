HANOI Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Asia Commercial Bank stopped disbursing loans for half a day on Tuesday but resumed loans worth no more than 2 billion dong ($96,000) later in the day following the arrest of banking tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien, one of ACB's founders, said ACB Deputy Chief Executive Nguyen Thanh Toai.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Partly private Vietnam International Bank has cut its dong lending rates for businesses to as low as 11.5 percent, and has offered 9.9 percent on consumer loans, said Richarch Harris, retail director of the bank,

DAU TU

- Partly private VietinBank's lending shrank 2 percent in the first seven months of 2012 against the end of 2011 while loans of Vietcombank rose 5 percent in the same period, executives at the banks said.

- There could be more ailing banks than the nine lenders listed by the central bank, as the banks' cross ownership makes it impossible for the central bank to discover their real bad debts, said Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Research Director of the Fulbright Economics Teaching Programme.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Nearly 2,000 female workers of a South Korea-invested company, TaekWang Vina Industrial Co, went on strike on Monday s e eking a pay rise, the second such case at the firm, Tien Giang provincial authorities said.

TUOI TRE

- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said it held talks with farmers from Van Giang district in the northern province of Hung Yen whose land has been taken to give way to a real-estate project. The farmers said they were not satisfied with the ministry's answers.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Bird flu has spread to two more provinces over the past two weeks, raising to five the number of the infected provinces on the government's watch list, the Veterinary Department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)