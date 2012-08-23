HANOI Aug 23 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- The central bank and the banking system are committed to
supporting Asia Commercial Bank to enable it to meet
payment obligations after the arrest of one of its founders,
said Nguyen Huu Nghia, head of the central bank's inspection
department.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, said it will export
25,000 tonnes of the fossil fuel to South Africa next month and
another 18,000 tonnes to Cuba in November, after having signed
contracts to export 3 million tonnes of coal, 2 million tonnes
of which will go to China.
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam is yet to have sustainable development, and the
quality of growth, efficiency, effectiveness and competitiveness
of the economy remain low while macro economic balances remain
unsound, State President Truong Tan Sang wrote in an article
before Vietnam celebrates its independence day on Sept. 2.
THANH NIEN
- The reason for the arrest of influential banking tycoon
Nguyen Duc Kien is the financial investments of his three
companies in sectors other than real-estate, for which alone
they have a licence, sources said.
- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has asked the Police
Ministry to quickly investigate and strictly deal with anyone
who violates the law on banking acquisitions and causes
instability in the banking system, the government said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam needs to raise the punishment for corruption from
the current maximum of 20 years in jail, said Do Van Duong,
member of the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee.
- The Industry and Trade Ministry has asked the power
regulating department and state utility Vietnam Electricity
group to consider raising purchasing electricity prices for
Vinachem's three power plants and two others owned by coal
mining group Vinacomin.
