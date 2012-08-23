HANOI Aug 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Asia Commercial Bank has prepared 15 trillion dong ($719 million) to meet its repayment obligation to depositors, said Do Minh Toan, the bank's newly appointed chief executive officer after his predecessor Ly Xuan Hai filed a letter of resignation on Thursday.

- The central bank said it has assigned Saigon Jewelry Co to manufacture gold bar for the central bank while the firm has to stopped production of its own SJC-branded gold bars.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi-based VietinBank said it has started offering loans at a rate as low as 8.95 percent under a package worth 20 trillion dong ($959 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Two fuel importers have sought Finance Ministry approval to raise retail prices of oil products, citing higher world prices, said Nguyen Tien Thoa, head of the ministry's Price Control Department.

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam protests Taiwan's intention to use live ammunition on Ba Binh island which belongs to Vietnam's Spratly archipelago and calls on Taiwan to cancel the plan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)