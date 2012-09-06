HANOI, Sept 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The Vietnam Securities Depository granted licences for 29
foreign stock investors in August, raising the total number as
of Aug. 31 to 15,867, the depository said.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- The government's policy is to clean up the banking system
and any violations shall be dealt with stricly, leaving no
restricted areas, Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the government
office, told a news conference on Wednesday.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- The government said its tasks during the last months of
2012 will be to continue curbing inflation and stabilising the
macro economy, with a target of inflation of 7 percent for the
whole year.
TUOI TRE
- The government plans to cut the number of state
conglomerates to between five and seven from 11 groups now and
the prime minister will have a higher responsibility for the
conglomerates of oil and gas, electricity, telecommunications,
said Vu Duc Dam, the prime minister's spokesman.
- Businesses in Vietnam have been paying corporate tax at up
to 30 percent instead of the official 25 percent due to various
regulations which push up the actual payment, said economist
Pham Chi Lan.
THANH NIEN
- The Vietnamese government will try to ensure sufficient
fuel supply to meet domestic demand while requesting importers
to publicise all fuel costs, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the
government office.
- Vietnam will spend an estimated 1.17 trillion dong ($56.1
million) for a national climate change programme slated for
implementation between 2012-2015, the Ministry of Natural
Resources and Environment said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- As of Aug. 15, Vietnam's customs sector collected 115.32
trillion dong ($5.53 billion) worth of taxes for the state
coffer, meeting 51.5 percent of the year's plan, Vietnam Customs
said.
($1=20,835 dong)
