FINANCIAL NEWS

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- PVI Holding said it would buy back 2.23 million shares between Sept. 24 and Nov. 21.

LAO DONG

- The Finance Ministry-run Debt and Asset Trading Co has settled bad debt worth more than 10 trillion dong ($479.5 million) for 50 companies which borrowed from Vietnam Development Bank, said Luu Van Kinh, head of the firm's debt trading department.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Boats carrying tourists in Halong Bay, a world heritage site, have been banned from stopping at floating fishing villages since the start of this month to protect travellers from being disturbed or overcharged, said Nguyen Van Doc, chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Forest area spread over 129,686 hectares (320,000 acres) was destroyed in the Central Highlands between 2007 and 2011, partly due to illegal logging, the Agriculture Ministry's General Department of Forestry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam is expected to start the first round of talks on a free-trade agreement with the European Union in October.

- Steel sales could rise to 400,000-420,000 tonnes a month in the last three months of this year from an average 335,000 tonnes per month in the third quarter ending September, the Vietnam Steel Association said.

TUOI TRE

- Seven earthquakes shook an area near the Song Tranh 2 hydro power plant in the central province of Quang Nam within 13 hours during the weekend. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)