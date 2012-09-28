HANOI, Sept 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- There has been no connection between interest rate cuts and the 2.2 percent increase in the September monthly consumer price index, which is the highest in months, said Vu Duc Dam, the prime minister's spokesman.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Tan Tao University Co will buy 5 million shares of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp in a month ending Nov. 1, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The police said they are probing Tran Xuan Gia, former chairman of Asia Commercial Bank, and three other former executives of the lender for alleged violations of economic management.

TUOI TRE

- The government will take strict actions to re-impose disciplines on the banking system and it will ensure these measures will not hurt the system's stability and depositors' interest, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office and the prime minister's spokesman.

- The government's management of monetary policies is still based on a tightly controlled roadmap to ensure inflation reach 8 percent this year, said Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The government has agreed to a proposal by the finance and the trade ministries to halve the coal export duty to 10 percent to help Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, deal with high stockpiles and slowing consumption both at home and in world markets.

- Vietnam has been battling high inflation in recent years as loans have stood at 120 percent of the country's gross domestic product and most of funds have gone to real estate and securities speculation activities, economist Nguyen Dinh Anh said.

($1=20,870 dong)