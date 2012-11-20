HANOI Nov 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Several banks have cut rates on long-term dong deposits to 12.0-12.5 percent as part of a plan to lower lending rates.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Food maker Kinh Do Corp said its consolidated gross profit in the third quarter ended September jumped 21.7 percent from a year ago to 841.3 billion dong ($40.4 million).

THANH NIEN

-- The State Securities Commission said it has put Me Kong Securities under special supervision, the second time this year, as the firm failed to comply with financial safety requirements.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The Vietnamese government is determined to prevent and fight money laundering and terrorist financing in line with international recommendations and commitments, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- State-run Agribank said its loans to help businesses buy, process and export coffee as of November rose 7.6 percent from the end of last year to 9.2 trillion dong ($441 million).

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam has so far licensed 1,000 hydro-power plant projects, which poses great environmental and safety concerns, National Assembly delegate Duong Trung Quoc said, quoting industry ministry data.

THANH NIEN

-- It is difficult for state shipbuilder Vinashin to sell its inefficient ship building factories and existing contracts, as it cannot find buyers while the legal procedures have been a barrier, Vinashin chief executive officer Truong Van Tuyen said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Partly private Vietnam International Bank said it will provide a 10-year loan worth $48 million to facilitate the purchase of an Airbus airplane by national carrier Vietnam Airlines.

-- Vietnam's steel output in the first 10 months of this year edged up 1.2 percent from the same period last year to 4.97 percent, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)