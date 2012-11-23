HANOI Nov 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank is formulating a restructuring plan for four ailing banks after having consolidated five others, the government said in a report to the parliament.

LAO DONG

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it may revoke licences of seven brokerages that are under special supervision if they fail to meet financial safety requirements in the next six months.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The personal income tax threshold will be increased to 9 million dong ($430) a month from 4 million dong now as of July 2013, said the National Assembly, which also approved a rise in the exemption sum for each dependent person.

HANOI MOI

-- The world may face a surplus of black pepper in coming years as demand stands at 200,000 tonnes a year, while Vietnam, which exports most of its spice, has projected a higher output of 150,000 tonnes a year by 2020 from 100,000-110,000 tonnes now, the International Pepper Community said.

TUOI TRE

-- Many businesses said they have cut their production plans by 20-30 percent for Tet, the Lunar New Year which will fall early next year, for fear of slumping consumer demand.

DAU TU

-- Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has declined to join the Dung Quat oil refinery's expansion plan, while two other foreign partners, South Korea's SK Energy and Venezuela's state oil group PDVSA, have shown interest in the plan, said Chairman Nguyen Hoai Giang of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co, which operates the refinery.