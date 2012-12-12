HANOI Dec 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Vietnamese government should offset interest rates of 3-5 percent on loans for home buyers, establish a housing fund for 2013-2020 and abolish dollar loan rates from 2 percent now as part of five measures to support the property market, the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors said.

-- Grinling International Limited, a major shareholder of Vietnam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), will sell 512,400 shares of Vinamilk by Jan. 13, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

-- PVI Holding has failed to buy back 2.23 million shares as registered, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

LAO DONG

-- The wife of Kinh Bac City Development Share Holding Corp's Chairman Dang Thanh Tam will sell all 14.9 million NVB shares, or 4.98 percent of Navibank, between Dec. 12 and Jan. 10, the bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Mekong Delta-based provinces have exported 6.6 million tonnes of rice so far this year, with revenues of $3.5 billion, which were a record high. Their full-year shipment for 2012 would hit nearly 7 million tonnes, or 90 percent of the country's total.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam will need about 172 trillion dong ($8.2 billion) for irrigational development projects for the Mekong Delta region in 2012-2020, according to a government master plan.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam may lower corporate income tax on small- and medium-sized businesses to 20 percent from 25 percent now, the Finance Ministry proposed in a draft regulation. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)