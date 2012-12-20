HANOI Dec 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank must complete soon a scheme to deal with bad debt so that it can be implemented right in the first quarter of 2013, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.

TUOI TRE

-- Hanoi-based VietinBank will lend 3.3 trillion dong ($158 million) for a 500-kilovolt power transmission line project, based on a credit agreement.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- South Korean steel maker Posco has won a $400 million contract to supply raw material to the Formosa Ha Tinh steel mill, a venture between Ha Tinh Steel Corp and Taiwan's Formosa Group, following a contract signed in Seoul on Monday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's wood exports this year are expected to jump 18.9 percent from 2011 to $4.2 billion, the Vietnam Customs said.

-- Indonesia's largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk has finalised a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Vietnam's Thang Long Cement Co for $230 million, said Chief Executive Vu Van Tien of Geleximco, the parent firm of Thang Long Cement. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)