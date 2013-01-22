HANOI Jan 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks charging a fee for keeping gold bars instead of paying interest following a central bank ruling has prompted many depositors to withdraw their gold deposits, reducing the quantity of the yellow metal in banks, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Finance Ministry has rejected measures proposed by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association to reduce special consumption tax and halting any further fees on vehicles, a move that will help car makers struggling with low demand.

HANOI MOI

-- The consumer price index of Hanoi city rose 0.95 percent in January from the previous month, driven by food prices, said the city's statistics department.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Thai sugar smuggled into Vietnam across the southwestern land border and the smuggling of Chinese goods into the Hanoi market have been rising as the nation approaches Tet, the Lunar New Year festival.

-- Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $139 million in the first two weeks of January, said the Vietnam Customs.

-- Vietnam's economy could expand more than 5.5 percent this year if the government implements reasonable policies, said Tran Hoang Ngan, member of the National Assembly's economics committee.

-- State-run Vietnam National Chemical Group said its 2013 revenue will rise 11.5 percent from the previous year to 49.34 trillion dong ($2.4 billion).

($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)