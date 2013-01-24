HANOI Jan 24 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- The overseas remittances into Vietnam were estimated at
$10 billion in 2012, an increase of 10 percent from previous
years, said Luong Thi Bach Van, chairwoman of the Association
for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based banks had an annual credit growth
of 11.97 percent last year, with loans rising to 855.44 trillion
dong ($41 billion), while their deposits grew 11.2 percent, the
central bank said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The Ministry of Information and Communication said it had
fined the nation's three largest mobile carriers Viettel,
MobiFone, VinaPhone, a combined 118 million ($5,700) for
violating regulations on managing pre-paid subscribers.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Vietnam's public debt was recorded at 1,392 trillion
dong($66.9 billion), or 54.9 percent of the gross domestic
product (GDP), by the end of 2011, versus 56.6 percent of the
GDP in 2010, the Finance Ministry said. Around $32 billion out
of this is the sovereign debt, it said.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam had 475,776 companies in operation at the end of
2012, while another 54,300 had either stopped operation or
closed shop, the Planning and Investment Minsitry said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Around 60 percent of Japanese businesses in Vietnam
reported profits in 2012, below the rate of 67.5 percent in
Southeast Asian nations but above a level of 57.2 percent in
China, said a report from the Japan External Trade Organization.
($1 = 20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)