FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The overseas remittances into Vietnam were estimated at $10 billion in 2012, an increase of 10 percent from previous years, said Luong Thi Bach Van, chairwoman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based banks had an annual credit growth of 11.97 percent last year, with loans rising to 855.44 trillion dong ($41 billion), while their deposits grew 11.2 percent, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Ministry of Information and Communication said it had fined the nation's three largest mobile carriers Viettel, MobiFone, VinaPhone, a combined 118 million ($5,700) for violating regulations on managing pre-paid subscribers.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam's public debt was recorded at 1,392 trillion dong($66.9 billion), or 54.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), by the end of 2011, versus 56.6 percent of the GDP in 2010, the Finance Ministry said. Around $32 billion out of this is the sovereign debt, it said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam had 475,776 companies in operation at the end of 2012, while another 54,300 had either stopped operation or closed shop, the Planning and Investment Minsitry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Around 60 percent of Japanese businesses in Vietnam reported profits in 2012, below the rate of 67.5 percent in Southeast Asian nations but above a level of 57.2 percent in China, said a report from the Japan External Trade Organization. ($1 = 20,820 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)