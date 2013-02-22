HANOI Feb 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State-run Agribank said its loans for agricultural production and rural areas as of Feb. 18 edged up 0.9 percent from the end of 2012 to 322.95 trillion dong ($15.5 billion).

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Asia Commercial Bank said its revenue last year declined as gold and foreign exchange businesses suffered from losses, deposits recorded a fall while lending stood unchanged from 2011.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- The Food Safety Department has called on people to avoid pig blood pudding after the death of two people who had eaten the traditional special dish, while another man has been treated at a Hanoi hospital for encephalitis.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam could face a surplus of more than 400,000 tonnes of sugar this year, based on industry reports, while the authorities are yet to agree on a proposal by the agriculture ministry and the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association to export 300,000 tonnes in 2013.

-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month rose 1 percent from January and was up 1.44 percent from December 2012, the city's statistics department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)