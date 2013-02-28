HANOI Feb 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Gold prices in Vietnam's domestic market have declined in the past two days, bucking the trend of world markets and bringing the premium between domestic and world prices down. Industry sources attributed the fall to export and import activity by several banks and gold firms.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Masan Consumer, a subsidiary of Masan Group, said it has offered to buy 6.08 million shares, equivalent to a 75.1 percent-stake, of Vinh Hao Mineral Water Co at a price of 85,000 dong ($4.07) each by March 26.

-- Pha Lai Thermal Power Co said its consolidated net profit soared to 548 billion dong ($26.2 million) in the fourth quarter last year against a loss of 273 billion a year ago thanks to a 68 percent drop in financial costs.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State-run groups Petrovietnam, Vietnam Electricity and top miner Vinacomin said they have signed a strategic partnership agreement which aims to boost their cooperation in the energy sector.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam may export between 7.5 million tonnes and 8 million tonnes of rice this year, but exporters will face tough price competition from other producers like Pakistan, Myanmar and India, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

