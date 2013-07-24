HANOI, July 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Dairy maker Vinamilk's net profit rose 22 percent to 3,345 billion dong ($158 million) in the first six months of 2013 from the same period last year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The army-run Viettel telecommunications group, which a holds 60 percent stake in Haiti's Teleco SA since September 2011, garnered 20 percent of Haiti's mobile phone market, according to the Haitian trade minister.

-- The government has instructed Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) to complete procedures to bankrupt two of its subsidiaries, while another state-run company, Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), plans to close operation of 216 subsidiaries.

-- Two-way trade between India and Vietnam is expected to hit $5 billion this year, according to the trade ministry.

-- Mercedes Benz increased its investment in Vietnam by opening its $10 million first electro-dipping coating facility in Ho Chi Minh City, the company said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)