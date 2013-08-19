HANOI Aug 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has applied to invest $1.2 billion in a factory in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, a provincial official said.

HANOI MOI

-- The central bank said it has given approval for Hanoi-based VietinBank to raise its registered capital by 14 percent to 37.23 trillion dong.

THANH NIEN

-- State-run Petrolimex reported its gross profit for the first half of 2013 at 898 billion dong ($42.6 million), on par with its gross profit for the whole of 2012.

-- The non-performing loans in many banks increased in the first six months of 2013 to alarming figures as the economy in the beginning of 2013 was still in difficulty, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Baoviet Holdings said its revenue in the first half of 2013 rose 3.6 percent from a year ago to nearly 8 trillion dong ($379 million).

-- Technology firm FPT Corp said its January-July gross profit rose 8 percent from the same period last year to 1.4 trillion dong ($66.4 million).

DAU TU

-- State mining group Vinacomin said it plans to raise 5 trillion dong ($237 million) via bonds in domestic markets this year.

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to divest from four companies within the third quarter ending September, including Techcombank, Bao Minh Insurance Corp and France Telecom as part of a process slated to be completed by 2015 following a government request.