HANOI Aug 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.

NHAN DAN

-- HSBC Bank Vietnam Ltd said its total assets as of June 30 eased around 4 percent to 63.12 trillion dong ($3 billion) from the end of 2012. The capital adequacy ratio rose to 13 percent during the period, from 12 percent on Dec. 31, 2012.

HANOI MOI

-- The government said it would strive to keep annual inflation below 7 percent in 2013 as approved by the National Assembly.

TUOI TRE

-- The first international direct flight taking Russian tourists to Vietnam's island of Phu Quoc is expected in late 2013, a Phu Quoc government official said. Russians account for 30 percent of the tourists visiting the island each year, he said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam's gross domestic product in the third quarter ending September is expected to grow 5.46 percent from a year earlier, similar to the forecast growth in the last three months of 2013, bringing the expansion for the whole of this year to 5.4 percent, the Planning and Investment Ministry said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)